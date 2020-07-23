SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Aperimus Capital LLC

Aperimus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 41.4% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aperimus Capital LLC owned 0.62% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $86,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $339.31. 141,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

