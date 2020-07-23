Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 107,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,858. The firm has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

