Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 358.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.