Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,268.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 56,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

