Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $196.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,175. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

