Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. 767,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

