Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boeing by 515.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $180.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,229,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,299,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.20 and its 200 day moving average is $212.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

