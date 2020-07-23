Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 20,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 445,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.8% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 109,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,858. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

