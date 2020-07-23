Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.94 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $164.59. 34,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

