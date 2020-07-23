Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.21. 18,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,973. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.