Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,936 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $859,777.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,830. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.