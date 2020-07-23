Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 8,306 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.71. 51,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,411. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

