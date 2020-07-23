Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

MDT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

