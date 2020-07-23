Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,860 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $148.04. 135,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $145.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

