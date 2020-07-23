Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 22,792 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $487,569,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $262,381,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,211,976. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

