Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,658 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.5% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $64.13. 142,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

