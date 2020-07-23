Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Hershey comprises 2.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.95. 54,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

