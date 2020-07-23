SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.28. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 31,801 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.34.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

