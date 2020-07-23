Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.33. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 759,444 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.20 to $0.38 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.78.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 89.19%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunworks Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunworks stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 4.88% of Sunworks worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

