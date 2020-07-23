S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post $24.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $25.20 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $46.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $78.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.22 million to $78.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.20 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $92.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,250 shares of company stock worth $185,151. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of S&W Seed worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

SANW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.62. 419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

