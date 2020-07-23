Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires 36,389 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,272.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $148.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $145.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

