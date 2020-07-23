Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $164.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

