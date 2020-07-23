SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,363 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 94,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

