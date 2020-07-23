SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Increased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for approximately 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 104,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,650. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

