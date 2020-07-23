Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.37. 139,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

