Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.29. 127,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,097. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

