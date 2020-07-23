Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59, 2,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $0.45 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.61.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.
