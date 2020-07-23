Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59, 2,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $0.45 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.61.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taseko Mines stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Taseko Mines worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

