TD Securities Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.96. 175,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.02. The firm has a market cap of $668.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$22.56.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,768.64.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.