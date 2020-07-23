TD Securities Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.96. 175,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.02. The firm has a market cap of $668.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$22.56.
In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,768.64.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.
