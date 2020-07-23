TD Securities Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.96. 1,964,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.73.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.