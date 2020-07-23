Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 358,246 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,314,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.87.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 14.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

