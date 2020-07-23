Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up to $24.76

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $24.76. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 47,336 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

