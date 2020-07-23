Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $500.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $968.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $781.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,595.22. 500,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,734,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,792.13 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,155.85 and a 200 day moving average of $787.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

