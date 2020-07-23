Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $200,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

