Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

TXN stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,252. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.