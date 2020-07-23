Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Trimmed by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $39,224,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 546,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 472,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 308,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

