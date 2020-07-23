TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 1.3%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97, approximately 115,048 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,194,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $527.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.16.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 150.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

