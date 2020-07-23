Thunder Token (TT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,842,190 coins. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

