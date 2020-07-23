Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.41. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 14,984 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 2,280.00% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Torchlight Energy Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

