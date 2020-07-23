Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded Toromont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.25.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$72.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.36 and a 52 week high of C$74.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$715.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 3.5895865 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$140,760. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total transaction of C$187,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,845,344.84. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $874,313 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

