Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,627 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.33. 131,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,134. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $149.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

