Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for about 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.06% of Iqvia worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $245,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,219,000 after purchasing an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,951,000 after buying an additional 722,345 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 427.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 348,541 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

IQV traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,307. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

