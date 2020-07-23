Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 1,784 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,017. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.86 and a 200 day moving average of $366.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

