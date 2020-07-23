Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 2,350 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at $5,312,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,562. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

