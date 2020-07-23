Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 808 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,001. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

