Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $62.00. 52,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

