Tower Bridge Advisors Has $17.64 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up about 2.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,369 shares during the period.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.36. 22,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.61. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

