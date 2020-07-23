Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.61. 23,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,324. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

