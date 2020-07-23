Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Truist Financial by 61.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Argus decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 84,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.