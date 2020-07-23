Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

