Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 11,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $908,096,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,682,000 after buying an additional 266,399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after buying an additional 367,555 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus cut their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

GE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 1,079,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,360,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

